Two Windies women cricketers collapse on field, "conscious and stable" at hospital

Im just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who werent with us, and were just waiting on all the information that we can get, West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo.They have our full support and well be riding with them as well. Pakistan captain Javeria Khan wished the West Indies pair a quick recovery.The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation, she said in a statement.

PTI | Antigua | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Two West Indies women cricketers -- Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation -- collapsed briefly on the field in two separate incidents during the second T20 International against Pakistan here and taken to hospital where they were ''stable'', according to reports.

Both the incidents happened during Pakistan's run chase, which also saw rain interruptions on Friday.

''(Seam bowler) Chinelle Henry and (batter) Chedean Nation was taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at the hospital and are being assessed,'' CWI said in a statement. West Indies brought on two substitutes and the game continued, with the home side eventually declared winners by seven runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern after another interruption.

''It isn't very easy in those conditions and situations. I'm just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren't with us, and we're just waiting on all the information that we can get,'' West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo.

''They have our full support and we'll be riding with them as well.'' Pakistan captain Javeria Khan wished the West Indies pair a quick recovery.

''The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation,'' she said in a statement. ''We wish them a quick recovery and are hopeful that we will play against them in our next match on Sunday.

''Such incidents are tragic and can shake whole dressing rooms. Hats off to the West Indies that they turned up and completed the match despite the grave incident.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

