Cycling-Teuns wins Tour de France stage eight as Pogacar storms into yellow jersey

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:49 IST
The Bahrain-Victorious rider prevailed from the day's breakaway while defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a stunning attack 32km from the finish. Image Credit: Flickr
Belgian Dylan Teuns won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 150.8-km ride from Oyonnax on Saturday.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider prevailed from the day's breakaway while defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a stunning attack 32km from the finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

