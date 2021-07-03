Cycling-Teuns wins Tour de France stage eight as Pogacar storms into yellow jersey

Belgian Dylan Teuns won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, a 150.8-km ride from Oyonnax on Saturday.

The Bahrain-Victorious rider prevailed from the day's breakaway while defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a stunning attack 32km from the finish.

