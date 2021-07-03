Scoreboard of the 3rd WODI between India and England here on Saturday.

Scoreboard England Women Innings Lauren Winfield Hill c Pandey b Rana 36 Tammy Beaumont lbw Pandey 0 Heather Knight c Pandey b Harmanpreet 46 Natalie Sciver c Mandhana b Deepti 49 Amy Ellen Jones c Radha b Deepti 17 Sophia Dunkley b Deepti 28 Katherine Brunt st Bhatia b Poonam 6 Sophie Ecclestone lbw Goswami 9 Sarah Glenn run out (sub)Radha/Deepti 6 Anya Shrubsole run out (Deepti) 1 Kate Cross not out 16 Extras (lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 5 Total (All out in 47 Overs) 219 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 2-68, 3-110, 4-151, 5-163, 6-177, 7-192, 8-196, 9-197 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-0-31-1, Shikha Pandey 8-0-42-1, Deepti Sharma 10-0-47-3, Poonam Yadav 10-0-43-1, Sneh Rana 7-0-31-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 3-0-24-1.(MORE) PTI KHS KHS

