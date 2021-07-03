Left Menu

Tennis-Zverev beats Fritz for fourth-round spot at Wimbledon

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon and match his best performance at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:17 IST
Tennis-Zverev beats Fritz for fourth-round spot at Wimbledon
German tennis player Alexander Zverev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon and match his best performance at the grasscourt Grand Slam. The German, who reached the round of 16 at the All England Club in 2017, kept his unforced errors low and repeatedly tested the services of the 31st-seeded American, who underwent surgery less than a month ago after suffering a knee injury at Roland Garros.

After the first set went without a break of serve, the 23-year-old Fritz raised his game in the tie-breaker to take the lead against Zverev who had failed to convert two breakpoint opportunities. The players traded service breaks in the second set but Zverev, 24, converted a second opportunity to level the match and then took the lead with a single break of serve in the third.

It was Zverev's turn to play solidly in the fourth set tie-breaker and despite committing his ninth double-fault he was able to close out the contest when Fritz sent a forehand long. Zverev hit 45 winners, 19 of them aces, while keeping his unforced errors to 25.

Next up for the German will be Canadian 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced to the Round of 16 when Australian Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021