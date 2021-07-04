Cycling-Roglic abandons Tour de France before stage nine

Primoz Roglic, last year's runner-up, abandoned the Tour de France before stage nine after suffering multiple bruises when he crashed in stage three, the Slovenian cyclist said on Sunday.

"We made the decision together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue. We're going to try to recover and focus on new goals," the Jumbo-Visma rider said in a statement.

