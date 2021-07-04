Left Menu

Soccer-England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return, says Kane

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their European Championship semi-final against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said.

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their European Championship semi-final against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said. Kane scored twice in England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, as they reached the last four Euros for the first time in 25 years.

Gareth Southgate's side will return to England's national stadium for the penultimate stage of the tournament on Wednesday, which Kane described as an "incredible" occasion. "We know it's going to be a tough game. But we know as well if we get it right and play how we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to get to a final," Kane said.

"A lot of us playing now won't have the opportunity to have a big game like that at Wembley in a major tournament again. It's an opportunity for us and we have to grab it with both hands. We have to enjoy being in that environment. "Coming off the back of the Germany game, the spirits were high and the stadium was rocking so hopefully we can use that energy again and really take the game to Denmark."

England will take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. The two faced off in the Nations League last year, playing out a 0-0 draw in September before Denmark secured a 1-0 win at Wembley the following month.

