Tennis-Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday. Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

After a successful opening week, the Championships have now been given permission to operate at full capacity from Tuesday's women's quarter-finals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Court. Wimbledon is being used as a pilot event for the safe return of crowds as part of the Government's Events Research Programme.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.

