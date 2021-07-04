Left Menu

Cycling-Pogacar retains Tour lead as O'Connor wins stage

Slovenian Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, was in control all day and responded to a late attack by Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, his main rival for the general classification, in the final climb to the Alpine resort of Tignes (21km at 5.6%) to stay top of the rankings. With his maiden Tour stage win, O'Connor climbed up to second in the overall standings, two minutes one second off the pace, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran in third, 5:08 behind Carapaz.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:45 IST
Cycling-Pogacar retains Tour lead as O'Connor wins stage

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday.

Australian Ben O'Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli. Slovenian Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey on Saturday, was in control all day and responded to a late attack by Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, his main rival for the general classification, in the final climb to the Alpine resort of Tignes (21km at 5.6%) to stay top of the rankings.

With his maiden Tour stage win, O'Connor climbed up to second in the overall standings, two minutes one second off the pace, with Colombian Rigoberto Uran in third, 5:08 behind Carapaz. After a brutal start the Tour, last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic abandoned after failing to recover from injuries sustained in a third-stage crash and an exhausted Mathieu van der Poel, who wore the yellow jersey this week, also quit before his bid to win Olympic gold in the mountain biking event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021