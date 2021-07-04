Sports News Roundup: A's rally in 12th to knock off Red Sox; Blue Jays activate RHP Rafael Dolis from IL and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Teenagers Gauff and Raducanu to light up last Manic Monday

Advertisement

Some intriguing last-16 clashes in the women's singles promise to make Wimbledon's last-ever Manic Monday a memorable one with teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu topping the bill. Seventeen-year-old American Gauff's progress to the fourth round is no surprise, seeing that two years ago she made a sensational debut, reaching the same stage as a qualifier.

Blue Jays activate RHP Rafael Dolis from IL

The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-hander Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-hander Nick Allgeyer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

MLB roundup: A's rally in 12th to knock off Red Sox

Tony Kemp hit a walk-off sacrifice fly as the host Oakland Athletics erased a two-run deficit in the 12th inning to snap the Boston Red Sox's eight-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory on Saturday night. Seth Brown (3-for-5) singled off Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese (2-3) for his third RBI of the night with no outs in the home 12th to make it 6-5. Jed Lowrie doubled to plate the tying run before Sean Murphy scored from third on Kemp's fly out to center.

Cycling-Roglic, Van der Poel abandon Tour de France before stage nine

Primoz Roglic, last year's runner up, abandoned the Tour de France before stage nine after suffering multiple bruises when he crashed in stage three, the Slovenian cyclist said on Sunday. "We made the decision together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue. We're going to try to recover and focus on new goals," the Jumbo-Visma rider said in a statement.

Cycling-Pogacar retains Tour lead as O'Connor wins stage

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday. Australian Ben O'Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli.

Rugby Union-Seven-try England beat U.S. 43-29

England scored seven tries - but conceded a worrying four - as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though somewhat ragged Twickenham clash on Sunday. England were without 13 players on Lions duty and several others being rested, and starting with eight debutants, they led 26-3 at halftime after two tries for Joe Cokanasiga and one each for Sam Underhill and Ollie Lawrence.

Baker wins 100m in Stockholm, Duplantis delights home crowd

American Ronnie Baker won a tight 100 metres race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday and heads to his first Olympics in Tokyo as a leading medal contender. Baker, 27, clocked 10.03 seconds, edging out Italian Marcell Jacobs by 0.02 seconds with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.

Tennis-Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday. Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

Soccer-England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return, says Kane

England can take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for their European Championship semi-final against Denmark, captain Harry Kane said. Kane scored twice in England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, as they reached the last four of a Euros for the first time in 25 years.

Motor racing-Hamilton says thrilling season convinced him to stay in F1

Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to stick around in Formula One into his 40s but signed up for two more years because this season's close competition has been so exciting. Explaining the thinking behind a contract extension announced at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, Mercedes' seven times world champion told reporters he was loving the challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)