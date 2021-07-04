Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, July 4

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NHL Wild GM confident team will sign Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild plan to resume contract talks next week with star forward Kirill Kaprizov, general manager Bill Guerin said. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-KAPRIZOV, Field Level Media

Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (G1), 2:05 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (G2), 7:08 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m. All-Star Game reserves and pitchers announced, 5:30 p.m. - -

OFs Michael Brantley, Kyle Tucker out of Astros lineup Astros outfielders Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker are not in the lineup Sunday for Houston's series finale against the host Cleveland Indians.

Dodgers recall RHP Edwin Uceta The Los Angeles Dodgers called up rookie right-hander Edwin Uceta for the fifth time this season on Sunday.

Cubs activate Nico Hoerner from injured list The Chicago Cubs activated versatile Nico Hoerner from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned infielder Sergio Alcantara to Triple-A Iowa.

Blue Jays activate RHP Rafael Dolis from IL The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-hander Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Buffalo, N.Y.

Yankees activate LHP Wandy Peralta from 10-day IL The New York Yankees activated left-hander Wandy Peralta from the 10-day injured list and added him as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Royals activate OF Andrew Benintendi from injured list The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Marlins place RHP John Curtiss (neck) on 10-day IL Miami Marlins right-hander John Curtiss was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a stick neck.

Mets recall RHP Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Syracuse The New York Mets recalled right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Report: Brewers release INF/OF Hernan Perez The Milwaukee Brewers released infielder/outfielder Hernan Perez on Sunday, according to mlb.com.

MLS Game coverage Sunday: Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Game coverage Sunday: Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. - - - -

NCAA FOOTBALL 2022 prospect Jacolby Spells commits to West Virginia

West Virginia picked up a four-star recruit for the class of 2022 as cornerback Jacolby Spells announced his commitment on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-WVU-SPELLS, Field Level Media

Wimbledon to welcome full capacity crowds on Tuesday Wimbledon organizers at the All England Club in London announced Sunday that Centre Court and No. 1 Court will increase to 100 percent capacity starting in the singles quarterfinal round of the tournament.

GOLF PGA -- Rocket Mortgage Classic,

LPGA -- Volunteers of America Classic, Champions -- Dick's Sporting Goods Open,

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Elkhart Lake, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

Tour de France, stage 9 - - - -

ESPORTS Event coverage:

Overwatch League, Week 12 (East matches) Overwatch League, Week 12 (West matches)

Report: zonic considering leaving Astralis ESPORTS-CSGO-ZONIC, Field Level Media

