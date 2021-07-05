Left Menu

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Andre, who had come on as a substitute four minutes earlier, got the goal that gave Fluminense all three points when he finished first time from a Luiz Henrique cross. The result lifted Fluminense a point and a place above Flamengo into seventh spot in the 20-team league, although they have played nine matches, two more than the champions.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 02:37 IST
Fluminense scored in the last minute of the match to beat city rivals Flamengo 1-0 on Sunday and record only their third win of the season in Brazil's Serie A. Andre, who had come on as a substitute four minutes earlier, got the goal that gave Fluminense all three points when he finished first time from a Luiz Henrique cross.

The result lifted Fluminense a point and a place above Flamengo into seventh spot in the 20-team league, although they have played nine matches, two more than the champions. The game, one of the most traditional Rio de Janeiro derbies, was played at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo because the Maracana stadium is being used for the Copa America.

