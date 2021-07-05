Left Menu

Indian hockey team one of the contenders for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Indian hockey team is currently one of the fittest in the world and will be a top contenders at the Tokyo Olympics, believes former centre forward and current assistant coach Shivendra Singh.Our focus is on the overall speed, sharpness, skill and agility of the team to ensure that they arrive in Tokyo in peak condition, Singh, who was part of the 2010 Commonwealth Games silver winning team, said in a release issued by Hockey India.We are working on focussed training drills for the players depending on their positions.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:15 IST
Indian hockey team one of the contenders for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hockey team is currently one of the fittest in the world and will be a top contenders at the Tokyo Olympics, believes former centre forward and current assistant coach Shivendra Singh.

''Our focus is on the overall speed, sharpness, skill and agility of the team to ensure that they arrive in Tokyo in peak condition,'' Singh, who was part of the 2010 Commonwealth Games silver winning team, said in a release issued by Hockey India.

''We are working on focussed training drills for the players depending on their positions. The strikers are working exclusively on what they have to do inside the 'D'.

''I believe in the abilities of these players and I am confident that they are one of the fittest teams in the world; if not the fittest. We are one of the contenders for an Olympic medal for sure.'' Singh said it took him some time to adjust to the new role of a coach but he is relishing the responsibility now.

''I felt awkward initially as a coach as I had been a player in the team for so long, but it only took me a week to settle into my new role,'' said the 38-year-old from Gwalior, who was part of the Indian team that had won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2010.

''The rest of the coaching staff and players made me feel welcome. I enjoy my work so much now that I feel like spending most of my time on the training ground itself.'' Singh, who is involved in analysing and assessing the team's data from training and matches, credited the role of chief coach Graham Reid in his personal development as a coach.

''Graham has a very calm personality and he always adopts a team-first approach in his coaching. He involves the whole coaching staff and has the quality of maintaining togetherness in the group,'' said the former Indian forward. ''He makes sure no member feels left out as he never hesitates to ask his staff for inputs that will help the team get better.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021