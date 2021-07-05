Soccer-Man City women sign Champions League winner Losada from Barca

Manchester City women have signed Spain international midfielder Vicky Losada from Barcelona on a two-year contract, the English Women's Super League (WSL) side said on Monday. The 30-year-old, who previously played in the WSL with Arsenal, joins City having captained Barcelona to the league, Cup and Champions League treble in the 2020-21 season.

Losada has also played for Espanyol (2007-2008) and Western New York Flash (2014). She won an FA Cup and League Cup double with Arsenal during her time with the team from 2015-2016. She has won 64 caps for Spain, scoring 13 goals since making her debut against England in 2010.

