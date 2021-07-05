Saka back training as England prepare for semi-final against Denmark
Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock and trained on Monday as England built up towards the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions followed up a 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16 by beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at the weekend.
Saka started against Germany last Tuesday but was not included in the squad for Saturday's match at the Stadio Olimpico due to a slight knock.
But the 19-year-old was back training with the rest of the 26-man squad on Monday as Gareth Southgate's side stepped up their preparations for the Denmark semi-final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
