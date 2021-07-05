Left Menu

Saka back training as England prepare for semi-final against Denmark

PTI | Burtonupontrent | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:09 IST
Saka back training as England prepare for semi-final against Denmark

Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock and trained on Monday as England built up towards the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions followed up a 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16 by beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at the weekend.

Saka started against Germany last Tuesday but was not included in the squad for Saturday's match at the Stadio Olimpico due to a slight knock.

But the 19-year-old was back training with the rest of the 26-man squad on Monday as Gareth Southgate's side stepped up their preparations for the Denmark semi-final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021