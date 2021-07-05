Sports News Roundup: Dodgers complete season sweep of Nationals; Djokovic rolls into Wimbledon quarters with Garin thrashing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Job done, Berrettini off to watch Ajla

Advertisement

It is not often that Italy's world number nine Matteo Berrettini has to play second fiddle to his girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic, after all the Australian is only ranked 75th in the world. But with Tomljanovic taking on Wimbledon golden girl Emma Raducanu in the fourth round, the Aussie was given a more prominent billing on the final Manic Monday of the grasscourt championships by being scheduled to play on Court One.

Tennis-'Flawless' Shapovalov books maiden Wimbledon quarter-final spot

Canadian Denis Shapovalov put in a near flawless show to defeat eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1 6-3 7-5 on Monday to book a maiden Wimbledon quarter-final spot. Shapovalov, seeded 10th, had lost to Ricardas Berankis in the first round in his last appearance at the All England Club in 2019 but has shown remarkable form on grass this season.

Athletics-Anti-doping ban leaves Russia's Lysenko out of Olympics

Global sport's top arbitration court gave Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko a six-year ban on Monday for anti-doping charges, ruling him out of the Tokyo Olympics starting this month. Lysenko, 24, had been provisionally suspended since 2018 for failure to provide his location and tampering with the test results management process.

Tennis-Sabalenka sees off Rybakina to make Wimbledon quarters

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka battled past a determined Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in her career. Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the opening game of the fourth round clash but the Kazakh, who came into the match having won a tournament-high 96% of her service games in the first three rounds, let her opponent off immediately as she failed to hold.

Golf pro among three fatally shot at Georgia country club

Police continued their search Monday for the person who fatally shot golf pro Gene Siller and two other men over the weekend at a Georgia country club. Siller was found unresponsive on the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday afternoon. Siller was pronounced dead at the scene with what Cobb County police said was an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

MLB roundup: Dodgers complete season sweep of Nationals

Matt Beaty homered and Max Muncy had two doubles and three RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game series sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. David Price (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers, who extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games.

Tennis-Jabeur makes Wimbledon history for Arab women by sealing last-eight spot

Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a dazzling 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Monday. Jabeur lost four games in a row from a position of strength to concede the opening set on Court Two but responded in sensational fashion to outplay last year's French Open champion.

Tennis-Djokovic rolls into Wimbledon quarters with Garin thrashing

It was business as usual for top seed Novak Djokovic as the Serbian dismantled the challenge of Chile's Cristian Garin with a 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and keep his title defence intact at the grasscourt major. The world No.1, who won the last two men's singles titles at the All England Club, will play his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final when he faces unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who ousted Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-0 6-3.

Tennis-Kerber wins generation game to knock Gauff out at Wimbledon

Teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon hopes were dashed by Germany's former champion Angelique Kerber as she went down 6-4 6-4 in a Centre Court battle of the generations on Monday. The 33-year-old Kerber showed all of her vast experience to keep Gauff at bay as she reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final since winning the title here in 2018.

Blue Jackets G Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 of head injury

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday in what was termed a "tragic accident." He was 24. The Blue Jackets said he died from a head injury sustained in a fall but offered no additional details.

(With inputs from agencies.)