NHL-Montreal beat Tampa Bay to keep alive Stanley Cup hopes

Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 08:54 IST
Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday. Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson's second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series.

Alexander Romanov had Montreal's other goal while Price, who was shaky in a 6-3 loss that pushed his team to the brink on Friday, flashed the brilliant form that helped his team reach the final. Barclay Goodrow and Pat Maroon scored for Tampa Bay, who twice came back from one-goal deficits but failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity with a four-minute powerplay that spanned the third period and start of overtime.

