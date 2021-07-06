Tokyo Olympics: Experience of playing against Germany, Great Britain will definitely help us, says Gurjant Singh

FIH Junior men's World Cup winning player Gurjant Singh has said the team is focused to win a medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the game-time against Great Britain and Argentina will definitely help the side in the showpiece event. "The team is focused on just one target and that is to finish on the podium. The recent experience of playing against Germany, Great Britain, and Argentina is definitely going to help us when we compete against them at the Olympics," Gurjant said in a Hockey India release.

"I have missed the Asian Games and World Cup due to injuries. I had to sit back and follow the team from home and that was really painful. But I am hopeful I will make this opportunity count in Tokyo, and we are all set for the challenge," he added. Gurjant Singh was introduced to hockey by his cousin brother who lived in Batala, about 41 kms from Gurjant's birthplace Amritsar in Punjab.

"No one used to play hockey in my village. It was when I saw my cousins play in Batala that I got drawn to the game I love so much," said the FIH Junior men's World Cup hero. Soon Gurjant saw himself shift to the Chandigarh Hockey Academy where he honed his skills.

"After winning a lot of tournaments for Punjab and Haryana, I was selected in the Indian Junior Hockey Team for the U-21 6 Nations Tour, Netherlands in 2015. I was also part of the team that played the Australian Hockey League following which I was selected to play for India in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow," he said. Gujrant is known as a big match player and he solidified this reputation as he opened the scoring for India in the semi-final and final of the 2016 FIH Junior Men's World Cup.

"I will never forget 18 December 2016. That is the day we won the Junior World Cup title and so far, it's been the greatest feat in my career. It was after this great win that people started noticing me," said Gurjant. (ANI)

