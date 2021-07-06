Left Menu

Cricket-Three England players, four staff test positive for COVID-19

England have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said. "Following PCR tests administered yesterday in Bristol, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:22 IST
Cricket-Three England players, four staff test positive for COVID-19
ECB Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England have had to select an entirely new squad for their limited-overs series against Pakistan after three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

"Following PCR tests administered yesterday in Bristol, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday. "The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

England are due to face the visitors in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches, with the first match set for Thursday. "Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Incoming squad and support team members would have PCR tests and follow bridging protocols to ensure safe entry to camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021