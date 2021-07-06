Left Menu

My duty to serve country: says new Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid

After being named skipper of Afghanistan's T20I, all-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday said that it is his duty to serve his country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:34 IST
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

After being named skipper of Afghanistan's T20I, all-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday said that it is his duty to serve his country. "I'm a great believer that a captain is as good as his team. It is Afghanistan that gave me the name RASHID KHAN & it is my duty now to serve my country & my team. Thank you @ACBofficials for the trust & belief in me. It is a dream journey & my fans' support will be the key," tweeted Rashid.

All-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday was appointed as the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the national team's vice-captain for the format. Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game, was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the national team over the years.

Rashid Khan is currently the number two ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. He is 31 points behind table-topper South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. Afghanistan is placed in Group B for the T20 World Cup 2021 alongside England, India, and South Africa while the remaining two teams will be chosen from the Qualifiers.

The 2021 edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played this October in UAE and Oman. (ANI)

