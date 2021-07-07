Olympics-Sha'Carri Richardson will not be selected to Tokyo relay team-USATF
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be selected to the U.S. 2020 Olympic 4x100-metre relay team after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis.
The 21-year-old, who streaked to victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Tokyo Games.
Her supporters had hoped she could still compete in the relay event after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed the suspension last week.
