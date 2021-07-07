Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand's 'Black Caps' to stage WTC trophy tour

New Zealand cricket fans will get the chance to celebrate the Black Caps' World Test Championship triumph with some of the players after the country's board (NZC) said on Wednesday it will stage a week-long trophy tour this month. Trophy parades will continue at Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 08:47 IST
Cricket-New Zealand's 'Black Caps' to stage WTC trophy tour

New Zealand cricket fans will get the chance to celebrate the Black Caps' World Test Championship triumph with some of the players after the country's board (NZC) said on Wednesday it will stage a week-long trophy tour this month. Kane Williamson's team won the inaugural WTC title with an eight-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's India in a thrilling final on June 23.

"It's quickly become apparent that Kiwis want an opportunity to be part of, and to share in, this historic achievement," said NZC chief executive David White. "At first, we thought the time-out in managed isolation and the length of time since the win would dampen enthusiasm for a public celebration, but we have been persuaded to think again."

A select group of players and staff will join the parades at each venue, with fast bowler Tim Southee among those to be present when the celebrations begin in his hometown Whangarei on July 26. Trophy parades will continue at Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021