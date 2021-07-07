Left Menu

The Suns got contributions up and down the lineup, with six players scoring in double figures, and made 25 of their 26 free-throw attempts while the Bucks connected on just nine of 16. Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing in his first game since hyperextending his left knee in the previous series, did not appear to be suffering any lingering issues from the injury. Game Two of the best-of-seven series is on Thursday, again in Phoenix.

NBA-Paul leads Suns to win over Bucks in NBA Finals opener
  • Country:
  • United States

Chris Paul scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton grabbed 19 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game One of the NBA Finals on Tuesday. The Suns got contributions up and down the lineup, with six players scoring in double figures, and made 25 of their 26 free-throw attempts while the Bucks connected on just nine of 16.

Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was playing in his first game since hyperextending his left knee in the previous series, did not appear to be suffering any lingering issues from the injury. However, the Suns' defense stood tall to limit the two-time league MVP to 20 points in his 35 minutes of action.

Devin Booker notched 16 points to help the Suns to a 57-49 lead at the half, and while an Antetokounmpo layup shaved the Suns' lead to seven in the second half the Bucks did not threaten again. Game Two of the best-of-seven series is on Thursday, again in Phoenix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

