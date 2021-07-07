South Africa cancels rugby test against Georgia over virus

South Africa on Wednesday cancelled its second rugby test against Georgia after coronavirus outbreaks in both teams, while a game between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions was the latest fixture to be in doubt because of the virus.

The decision to cancel Friday's scheduled second test against Georgia was made after 12 Springboks players and coaching staff — including head coach Jacques Nienaber — tested positive for the virus this week. Georgia had four positive tests in its camp. The two teams played the first test last Friday in Pretoria.

Advertisement

The news also raised concerns for the British and Irish Lions' tour schedule. The Lions have already had a game against domestic team the Bulls this Saturday postponed after the Bulls couldn't field a team due to another virus outbreak in their squad.

The game between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions next week is now in question because the South Africa A team was to be selected from the nearly 50 players that are being kept together in a larger Springboks squad.

It's unclear now which South African players will be allowed to travel to Cape Town from their current base in Johannesburg, where they are in isolation because of the virus cases.

''The enlarged Springbok squad's travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with COVID-19 protocols,'' SA Rugby said. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)