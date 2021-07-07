Left Menu

South Africa cancels rugby test against Georgia over virus

South Africa on Wednesday cancelled its second rugby test against Georgia after coronavirus outbreaks in both teams, while a game between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions was the latest fixture to be in doubt because of the virus.The decision to cancel Fridays scheduled second test against Georgia was made after 12 Springboks players and coaching staff including head coach Jacques Nienaber tested positive for the virus this week.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:47 IST
South Africa cancels rugby test against Georgia over virus

South Africa on Wednesday cancelled its second rugby test against Georgia after coronavirus outbreaks in both teams, while a game between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions was the latest fixture to be in doubt because of the virus.

The decision to cancel Friday's scheduled second test against Georgia was made after 12 Springboks players and coaching staff — including head coach Jacques Nienaber — tested positive for the virus this week. Georgia had four positive tests in its camp. The two teams played the first test last Friday in Pretoria.

The news also raised concerns for the British and Irish Lions' tour schedule. The Lions have already had a game against domestic team the Bulls this Saturday postponed after the Bulls couldn't field a team due to another virus outbreak in their squad.

The game between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions next week is now in question because the South Africa A team was to be selected from the nearly 50 players that are being kept together in a larger Springboks squad.

It's unclear now which South African players will be allowed to travel to Cape Town from their current base in Johannesburg, where they are in isolation because of the virus cases.

''The enlarged Springbok squad's travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with COVID-19 protocols,'' SA Rugby said. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021