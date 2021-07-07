Left Menu

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tour stage 11 with double ascent of Ventoux

Belgian Wout van Aert won the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a 198.9-km mountain trek featuring a double ascent of the Mont Ventoux.

The Jumbo-Visma rider went solo from the day's breakaway 11 kilometres from the top of the second climb of the famed Ventoux, and he never looked back.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey despite showing his first sign of weakness in the race as he struggled up the mountain on the second ascent.

