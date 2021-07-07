Tvesa, Diksha set for new format Aramco Ladies Team Series in London

Indian golfers Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan will get a taste of another new format when they tee off at the Aramco Team Series here on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The event takes place at Centurion Club.

The event follows the success of the 2020 edition of The Saudi Ladies Team International, the team and individual format. The innovative format will see 36 teams playing and each team consists of three professionals and one amateur.

Advertisement

It is a 'two-from-four' format which sees the best two scores on each hole taken forward for the team competition; while each professional will also complete every hole and the score will be used for the individual competition.

An unique element will be a draft to choose the teams for the tournament. The 36 team captains for the tournament have been chosen based upon the official Rolex World Rankings. In a random order, the 36 captains will select the first player to join their team.

From the remaining field, another professional will be assigned to each team based on a random pick. While before tee off on Thursday, each team will be randomly assigned an amateur to complete the line-up.

The field includes Emily Kristine Pedersen leads the field this week alongside other Order of Merit winners: 2010 champion Lee-Anne Pace, 2017 and 2018 champion Georgia Hall, 2014 champion Charley Hull and 2016 champion Beth Allen.

Trish Johnson, who won the Order of Merit in 1990, will be teeing it up this week as will seven-time Order of Merit winner Laura Davies, who has 48 LET victories. They will be joined by European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)