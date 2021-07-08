Soccer-England and Denmark head into extra time

The Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark headed into extra time on Wednesday with the score 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes at Wembley. The Danes took a 30th-minute lead when Mikkel Damsgaard stunned the home crowd with a brilliant, free kick from 25 metres out which flew into the net.

It was the first goal England had conceded at the tournament but their response was strong and they were back on level terms nine minutes later. Harry Kane's clever pass allowed Bukayo Saka to get behind the Danish defence and his low ball across the area was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer as he slid in ahead of Raheem Sterling.

