Left Menu

Soccer-England and Denmark head into extra time

The Danes took a 30th-minute lead when Mikkel Damsgaard stunned the home crowd with a brilliant, free kick from 25 metres out which flew into the net. It was the first goal England had conceded at the tournament but their response was strong and they were back on level terms nine minutes later.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 02:24 IST
Soccer-England and Denmark head into extra time
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark headed into extra time on Wednesday with the score 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes at Wembley. The Danes took a 30th-minute lead when Mikkel Damsgaard stunned the home crowd with a brilliant, free kick from 25 metres out which flew into the net.

It was the first goal England had conceded at the tournament but their response was strong and they were back on level terms nine minutes later. Harry Kane's clever pass allowed Bukayo Saka to get behind the Danish defence and his low ball across the area was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer as he slid in ahead of Raheem Sterling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021