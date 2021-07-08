Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-White House recommends rule review after Richardson ban

The White House on Wednesday said it may be worthwhile to review anti-doping rules in sport after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis use. USA Track & Field (USATF) on Tuesday declined to select Richardson to the relay team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for the prohibited substance, which she said was to cope with her mother's death.

Golf-Major winner Cabrera sentenced to two years in prison

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera, a former Masters and the U.S. Open champion, was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday after a judge in his homeland found him guilty of domestic violence. The judge said his sentence would begin immediately in a rehabilitation facility designed for prisoners guilty of crimes related to alcohol and domestic abuse.

Nevada will not discipline fighters for marijuana use

The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously voted against disciplining boxers and UFC/MMA fighters who test positive for marijuana, the organization announced Wednesday. This move comes on the heels of the United States Anti-Doping Agency adopting a similar stance.

Tennis-Has Federer played his last match at Wimbledon?

Whenever Roger Federer has stepped onto Centre Court over the past nine days, there has been a lingering fear that this might be the last time Wimbledon's favourite son will be seen in action at the All England Club. On Wednesday, Hubert Hurkacz, a man who had won only four matches on grass before this fortnight, could well have made those fears a reality after he produced an inspired display to hand his childhood idol a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 mauling in the quarter-finals.

Tennis-Italian Berrettini powers into Wimbledon semi-finals

Matteo Berrettini became only the second Italian man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after powering past Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3 on Wednesday. The big-serving seventh seed has flown somewhat under the radar throughout the Championships, but is now eyeing a place in Sunday's final after another impressive display.

Argentine F1 great Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Former Formula One driver and Argentine politician Carlos Reutemann, who competed for more than a decade at the top of world motorsports, died on Wednesday aged 79. Reutemann had undergone surgery in New York for a hepatic tumor in 2017 and struggled to regain full health.

Soccer-Pickford breaks England goalkeeper record stretching back to 1966

Jordan Pickford became the England goalkeeper with the longest spell without conceding a goal on Wednesday, narrowly breaking a record stretching back to the Three Lions' triumphant 1966 World Cup campaign. The goalkeeper surpassed Gordon Banks’s milestone of 720 minutes during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark, as they reached their first major tournament final since 1966 with a 2-1 win after extra time.

Tennis-Federer's dream of ninth title in tatters after Hurkacz mauling

Roger Federer's dream of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended with a heart-breaking 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 quarter-final defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday. Before this fortnight, 14th seed Hurkacz had won only four matches on turf but no one would have guessed his lack of grasscourt pedigree after witnessing the stupendous display he put in against his own childhood idol.

Soccer-England into Euros final after ending Danish dream run

England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup after they overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra-time on Wednesday to reach the European Championship final for the first time. Harry Kane's goal, following up after his penalty had been saved, finally saw off battling Denmark to set up a Sunday showdown against Italy, also looking to shake off the '60s as they seek to win the title they last lifted in 1968.

Tennis-Djokovic ends Fucsovics run to reach 10th Wimbledon semi-final

A business-like Novak Djokovic threatened to short-change over 14,000 fans who had forked out 170 pounds ($234) for Wednesday's Centre Court tickets when, after only 19 minutes of action, he stood on the cusp of bagging the first set 6-0. Trailing 0-5 and 15-40 on serve, it seemed like Marton Fucsovics's first foray into a Grand Slam quarter-final would be short and not very sweet.

