Soccer-Savarino scores twice as Atletico Mineiro defeat champions 2-1

The 24-year-old winger scored in the 51st and 54th minutes, both neat close-range finishes, to lift Atletico onto 19 points from 10 games. William Arao headed home a corner for Flamengo with a minute left on the clock but it was not enough to stop Atletico, who are now fourth, three points off the lead.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 08-07-2021 05:38 IST
Jefferson Savarino scored twice in three minutes to give Atletico Mineiro a 2-1 win over reigning champions Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger scored in the 51st and 54th minutes, both neat close-range finishes, to lift Atletico onto 19 points from 10 games.

William Arao headed home a corner for Flamengo with a minute left on the clock but it was not enough to stop Atletico, who are now fourth, three points off the lead. Flamengo sit in 11th place in the 20-team table, with 12 points from eight games.

