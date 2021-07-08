Left Menu

Yamuna Sports Complex upgraded not converted to cricket field, says Gambhir after archers react

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday clarified that the archery ground at the Yamuna Sports Complex has only been upgraded after some top Indian archers, including world no.1 Deepika Kumari, raised concerns about it being converted into a cricket field.Reacting to a video of the ground posted by the cricketer-turned-politician, the duo of Deepika and her archer husband Atanu Das said the facility should not be altered as it is one of the best in Asia.

Former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday clarified that the archery ground at the Yamuna Sports Complex has only been upgraded after some top Indian archers, including world no.1 Deepika Kumari, raised concerns about it being converted into a cricket field.

Reacting to a video of the ground posted by the cricketer-turned-politician, the duo of Deepika and her archer husband Atanu Das said the facility should not be altered as it is one of the best in Asia. Both Deepika and Atanu are Olympic-bound.

''I became Deepika in this ground in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Please do not make this Archery Ground a Cricket Ground. This is one of the best Archery Grounds in Asia. International Archery tournaments can happen here. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur @lokesharcher,'' Deepika tweeted.

Gambhir clarified that no alteration was being done.

''To set the record straight. The Yamuna Sports Ground has not been converted but only upgraded. Archery & other sports will continue like before. Being a sportsman myself will never let anything hamper the growth of any sportsman!'' Gambhir clarified.

On Wednesday, Gambhir had tweeted the video with the text ''Ads can't substitute for intent & hard work. East Delhi ready for Pro Cricket! #DelhiNeedsHonesty.'' The archery events of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games had been held at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

Deepika asserted that the ground was capable of hosting international archery events. Atanu also chipped in through a tweet.

''Please do not make this Archery Ground to a Cricket Ground. We have very few good grounds and this is one of the best Archery grounds in Asia. 2010 Commonwealth Games Happened here. Where Should We archers go? @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur @PMOIndia @lokesharcher,'' Atanu Das tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

