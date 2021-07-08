Barty defeats Kerber to enter her first Wimbledon women's final

Left Menu

World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty on Thursday progressed to the women's finals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:55 IST
Australia tennis player Ashleigh Barty (Photo/ Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty on Thursday progressed to the women's finals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. Barty defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 in the semifinals here at the Centre Court.

Barty brought her A-game to the court and she won the first set quite comprehensively. Kerber had no answers to Barty's serve and as a result, the Australian won it 6-3. Kerber made a stunning return in the second set, and she managed to take a 3-0 lead, putting the pressure on Barty.

However, the Australian made a comeback and she was able to bring the scoreline level at 6-6, sending the second set into a tie-breaker. In the tie-breaker, Barty raced to a 6-1 lead and Kerber's hopes of winning the match were diminishing. Kerber did manage to win three games, but the score still remained 6-3 in favour of Barty. In the end, the 25-year-old Barty progressed to the finals of the tournament.

Later in the day, Karolina Pliskivo and Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns in the second semifinal. (ANI)

