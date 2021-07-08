Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh score 468 in first innings after massive ninth-wicket stand

Mahmudullah scored a career-best unbeaten 150 in a massive ninth wicket stand of 191 as Bangladesh moved into a strong position at the close of day two of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:00 IST
Mahmudullah scored a career-best unbeaten 150 in a massive ninth wicket stand of 191 as Bangladesh moved into a strong position at the close of day two of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Bangladesh started the day on 294 for eight, and were eventually bowled out for 468, before Zimbabwe went to the close on 114 for one, still 354 runs adrift on the first innings.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (33 not out) and experienced right-handed batsman Brendan Taylor (37 not out) will resume on the third morning for the home side. Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed had earlier put on the second-highest ninth wicket stand in test history.

When the latter missed a slog off Milton Shumba on 75, their stand ended on 191, four runs short of the 195 put on by South Africans Mark Boucher and Pat Symcox against Pakistan in 1995. But it did break the Bangladesh record of 184 runs for the ninth wicket between Abul Hasan and Mahmudullah in 2012.

The latter reached his career-best score in Harare, finishing on an unbeaten 150 off 278 with 17 fours and a six. He took a bit of time trusting his partner at the other end early in the stand, but soon allowed the partnership to flourish.

