Host city Tokyo bans Olympic spectators amid COVID-19 emergency

The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games. The move marked a sharp turnabout from as recently as last week, when some officials were still insisting they could organise the Games safely with some fans. It all but strips the global sporting showpiece, which is due to start on July 23 and run until Aug. 8, of its last vestiges of pomp and public spectacle.

Olympics-Sports bodies disappointed but accept Tokyo decision to ban spectators

Sports ruling bodies expressed their disappointment at the decision of Olympics organisers to ban spectators from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but understood Japan's need to take drastic action to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Tennis-Barty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final

Top seed Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final for 41 years after beating former champion Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6(3) on Thursday. The 25-year-old will now aim to emulate Evonne Goolagong who won the second of her two Wimbledon crowns in 1980.

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison for Nike extortion scheme

Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who shot to fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Donald Trump before a swirl of criminal charges ended his legal career, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Thursday for trying to extort Nike Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said Avenatti, 50, "had become drunk on the power of his platform" in betraying his client, a youth basketball coach, for his own gain.

Tennis-Kyrgios says he will not play at fan-free Tokyo Games

Nick Kyrgios will not represent Australia at this year's Olympics in Tokyo because he does not want to compete if there are no fans in the stands, he said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Olympic organisers said the Games would take place without spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will continue throughout the event which starts on July 23.

Motor racing-South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday. Formula E will race in 12 cities in four continents next season as the series expands following the end of coronavirus-related restrictions in countries such as China, which returns to the calendar.

Tennis-'Anything can happen' - Pliskova in dreamland after reaching Wimbledon final

Czech Karolina Pliskova said she exceeded her own expectations by reaching her maiden Wimbledon final by beating Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday but that anything could happen when she faces world number one Ash Barty on Saturday. The 29-year-old former top-ranked player battled back from a set down to second seed Sabalanka to win 5-7 6-4 6-4, the first time in 10 years a player has done so in the women's semi-finals at the All England Club.

Golf-Senior leads Scottish Open from Thomas and Westwood

England's Jack Senior produced a flawless round of seven-under-par 64 to take the opening-round lead ahead of a chasing pack full of big names at the Scottish Open on Thursday.

Senior, world number 353, carded seven birdies to sit one shot ahead of American world number three Justin Thomas and Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood who are honing their games ahead of next week's British Open.

Soccer-Messi seeks international title as Argentina fans ask: If not now, when?

Brazil-Argentina games always throw up questions but one stands out ahead of this Saturday’s Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro: Can Lionel Messi finally win an international title? The Barcelona player has won every honour possible at club and individual level and is widely considered to be the greatest player of the 21st century and a strong candidate, along with Pele and Diego Maradona, as the greatest of all time.

Tennis-Flawless Djokovic closing in on history

So clinical has Novak Djokovic's form been during the Wimbledon fortnight that it is tempting to suggest the All England Club engravers are already etching his name on the trophy for a sixth time. The 34-year-old Serb has looked utterly dominant and the scary thing for the other three players to make it to the semi-finals is that he probably has not required top gear yet.

