Sharma, Bhullar need good second round to make cut at Scottish Open
He was T-139.Englishman Jack Senior took a one stroke lead into the second round as some of the worlds best players were chasing him.Senior fired a seven under par round of 64 to sit one shot ahead of reigning Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood and former world number one Justin Thomas.
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma sunk four birdies but still finished the first round of the Scottish Open at one-under 70 to be placed Tied-73rd at the Renaissance Club.
Sharma had three bogeys and now needs a good second round to cut the second Rolex Series event on the 2021 Race to Dubai. Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) also had four birdies, but gave away five bogeys and a double to fall way back, leaving him a lot of work for the second day to cut. He was T-139.
Englishman Jack Senior took a one-stroke lead into the second round as some of the world's best players were chasing him.
Senior fired a seven-under-par round of 64 to sit one shot ahead of reigning Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood and former world number one Justin Thomas. Thomas carded a flawless round of 65, which included a 90-foot eagle putt on the par-five seventh. Westwood, a winner of the Scottish Open in 1998, was also bogey-free.
World number one and U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm is amongst a group of nine players on five under par, joining Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter and two-time Rolex Series winner Matt Fitzpatrick in a tie for fourth.
