He was T-139.Englishman Jack Senior took a one stroke lead into the second round as some of the worlds best players were chasing him.Senior fired a seven under par round of 64 to sit one shot ahead of reigning Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood and former world number one Justin Thomas.

PTI | Northberwick | Updated: 09-07-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 14:42 IST
Sharma, Bhullar need good second round to make cut at Scottish Open
Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma sunk four birdies but still finished the first round of the Scottish Open at one-under 70 to be placed Tied-73rd at the Renaissance Club.

Sharma had three bogeys and now needs a good second round to cut the second Rolex Series event on the 2021 Race to Dubai. Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) also had four birdies, but gave away five bogeys and a double to fall way back, leaving him a lot of work for the second day to cut. He was T-139.

Englishman Jack Senior took a one-stroke lead into the second round as some of the world's best players were chasing him.

Senior fired a seven-under-par round of 64 to sit one shot ahead of reigning Race to Dubai champion Lee Westwood and former world number one Justin Thomas. Thomas carded a flawless round of 65, which included a 90-foot eagle putt on the par-five seventh. Westwood, a winner of the Scottish Open in 1998, was also bogey-free.

World number one and U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm is amongst a group of nine players on five under par, joining Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter and two-time Rolex Series winner Matt Fitzpatrick in a tie for fourth.

