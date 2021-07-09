Tokyo 2020 "sorry" to let down Olympic fans

Tokyo 2020 Senior Director of Ticketing Hidenori Suzuki has apologized on Friday for not allowing any spectators at venues in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa.

Suzuki said that the committee will continue working hard for spectators who can see the games at venues in Shizuoka, Ibaraki, Fukushima, Miyagi Prefectures where the number of fans will be capped at 10,000 or 50 percent of seating capacity.

Advertisement

The committee will announce ticket lottery results on Saturday, said Suzuki.

Prime Minister of Japan Suga announced on Thursday that a state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22.

Following the state of the emergency aimed at containing rising COVID-19 infections in Tokyo, no spectators will be allowed at Olympic venues in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)