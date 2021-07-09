Cricket-Bangladesh take 237-run lead with 10 wickets in hand over Zimbabwe

Bangladesh looked to build an imposing lead over Zimbabwe with two days remaining as they were 45 without loss in their second innings at stumps on the third day of their one-off test at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Bangladesh take a 237-run lead into the fourth day after dismissing their hosts for 276 just over an hour before the close with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking 5-82 and Shakib Al Hasan 4-82.

The spin pair decimated Zimbabwe’s tail with the last five wickets falling for a meagre 15 runs, precipitated by the end of a patient innings of 87 off 311 balls by debutant opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Zimbabwe had resumed on their overnight score of 114-1 with Kaitano and captain Brendan Taylor compiling a promising 115-run second wicket partnership before Taylor went for 81 before lunch and Bangladesh then slowly began to exert control.

Bangladesh, who scored 468 in their first innings, faced 17 overs before Friday's close with Shadman Islam (22 not out) and Saif Hassan (20 not out) to resume on Saturday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)

