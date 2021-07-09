SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15PM

The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *An Updated copy on the postponement of India's series against Sri Lanka.

*Report of Croatia Grand Chess Tour.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SL-RESCHEDULED India's series against Sri Lanka rescheduled due to COVID scare New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian limited-overs team's six-match series against Sri Lanka was on Friday rescheduled owing to COVID-19 positive cases in the home team camp, with the first ODI now starting on July 17 instead of July 13.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET-INTERVIEW Moulded by challenges, India hockey captain Manpreet aims to make sacrifices count in Tokyo By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Having seen his mother toil hard to raise him, India's men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh understood the meaning of challenges quite early in life and as he gears up for his third successive Olympic appearance, he is driven by the desire to make her sacrifices count more than ever.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-ANGAD-COACHING Ahead of Olympics, skeet shooter Angad receiving lessons remotely from Norwegian coach Tore Brovold By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Indian skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa's Olympic preparation has a distinctive feel about it.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-MANU Manu Bhaker says working towards Olympic glory for past five years New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Top Indian medal contender at the Tokyo Games, ace pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Friday said she has been ''working really hard'' for the past five years to win an Olympic gold.

SPO-ATH-OLY-LD FITNESS Olympic-bound race walkers Bhawana Jat, K T Irfan undergo fitness tests New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Race walkers Bhawana Jat and K T Irfan underwent fitness tests on Friday while another Olympic-bound athlete M Sreeshankar will have to prove his fitness on July 21 to confirm participation in the Tokyo Games.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-ASIAN-U23-DRAW U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India clubbed alongside UAE, Oman and Kyrgyz Republic New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) India were on Friday placed in Group E alongside hosts UAE, Oman, and Kyrgyz Republic for the U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Qualifiers, to be held from October 23 to 31.

SPO-CRI-SL-LD VIRUS Sri Lanka team's data analyst tests positive for COVID-19, second case after batting coach Flower Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) Sri Lankan team's data analyst G T Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the limited overs series against India, the country's cricket board said on Friday, a day after its batting coach Grant Flower contracted the virus.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU I have got a good draw but it's not going to be easy: Sindhu New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A strong medal contender at the Tokyo Games, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday admitted that she has got a favourable draw but insisted that she has to be on top of her game since no match will be easy at the Olympic level. SPO-GOLF-ADITI-LPGA Aditi begins with a modest 71 in Marathon Classic Sylvania (US), Jul 9 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound golfer Aditi Ashok shot an even par 71 in the opening round to be tied-65th in the Marathon LPGA Classic here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma, Bhullar need good second round to make cut at Scottish Open North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma sunk four birdies but still finished the first round of the Scottish Open at one-under 70 to be placed Tied-73rd at the Renaissance Club.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri opens with 71 but lies way back in John Deere Silvis (Illinois), Jul 9 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri shot an even par 71 in the first round of the John Deere Classic but with scores going really, the Indian golfer was placed way down at Tied-102nd on the leaderboard . SPO-CRI-LPL-RESCHEDULE Lanka Premier League postponed to November-December Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to November-December due to the unavailability of foreign players, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

SPO-CRI-GOLF-DIKSHA Diksha's team Tied-third after first round in Aramco Series London, Jul 9 (PTI) Diksha Dagar did not figure very high on the individual leaderboard but her team which has Olivia Cowan and Sara Schmidt, was Tied third in the Aramco Ladies Open.

SPO-OLY-IND-SHOOT-KITS Indian shooters' Olympic kits to be dispatched to training bases in Croatia and Italy on Friday New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian shooting contingent's kits for the Tokyo Games will be couriered to its training bases in Zagreb, Croatia, and in Italy on Friday night after being delivered to the sports body's head office here by Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

SPO-CRI-SL-VIRUS-CONTINGENCY SLC kept two groups of players in bio-bubbles: report Colombo, Jul 9 (PTI) Wary of the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has kept two groups of players in bio-bubbles -- one in Colombo, and one in Dambulla -- as part of its contingency plans ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

SPO-CRI-ARAVINDA De Silva refutes Ranatunga's second string remark on visiting Indian side Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The legendary Aravinda De Silva says the Indian cricket has so much depth that the team selected for the Sri Lanka tour can not be termed a ''second-string'' side, as claimed by his former teammate Arjuna Ranatunga. SPO-OLY-GOLF-CHIKKARANGAPPA Being Lahiri's caddie at Tokyo will help me prepare for 2024 Olympics: Chikkarangappa New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa says he will use the experience of being a caddie for Anirban Lahiri at Tokyo Olympics to fuel his 2024 Paris dreams, after the COVID-19 pandemic spoilt his chances to qualify for the upcoming edition.

