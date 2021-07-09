Left Menu

Soccer-Hungary to play games without fans for discriminatory fan behaviour - UEFA

Hungary have been ordered to play their next two games behind closed doors after they were sanctioned for discriminatory behaviour by fans during European Championship matches in Budapest, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8427 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:32 IST
Soccer-Hungary to play games without fans for discriminatory fan behaviour - UEFA

Hungary have been ordered to play their next two games behind closed doors after they were sanctioned for discriminatory behaviour by fans during European Championship matches in Budapest, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Friday. The incidents occurred during Hungary's group stage matches against Portugal, France and Germany, all hosted at the Puskas Arena.

UEFA has punished the Hungarian Football Federation to play its next three UEFA competition matches behind closed doors, the third of which is being suspended for a probationary period of two years. The national federation was also fined 100,000 euros ($118,670.00) for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters, which included fans displaying banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them - the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer.

UEFA has also ordered the Hungarian Football Federation to display a banner with the wording "Equal Game" during its upcoming matches without spectators in the stadium. ($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases; Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension after record cases and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales flags lockdown extension af...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021