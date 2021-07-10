Left Menu

Soccer-Canada's Davies to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup with injury

Davies, who suffered the injury during training earlier this week, has returned to German champions Bayern Munich to begin his recovery ahead of the new Bundesliga season. This year's Gold Cup would have been the third for Davies after he helped Canada reach the quarter-finals in the last two editions of the biennial tournament to determine the regional champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies will miss the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup due to an ankle injury, Canada Soccer said on Friday. Davies, who suffered the injury during training earlier this week, has returned to German champions Bayern Munich to begin his recovery ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

This year's Gold Cup would have been the third for Davies after he helped Canada reach the quarter-finals in the last two editions of the biennial tournament to determine the regional champion of North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. In his Gold Cup debut, a 16-year-old Davies won the Golden Boot as the top scorer and helped Canada reach the quarter-final for the first time since 2009.

Through six international matches in 2021 with Canada's national team, Davies has four goals and a team-best five assists. The Gold Cup is scheduled for July 10-Aug. 1 in the United States.

Canada play their opening Group B match on Sunday against Martinique followed by a July 15 clash with Haiti and July 18 meeting with the U.S. Mexico, who have won a tournament-record eight Gold Cup titles, are the defending champions.

