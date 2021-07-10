Soccer-Former Ipswich and England striker Mariner dies aged 68

Former Ipswich Town and England international striker Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68, the national team announced on Twitter on Saturday. Mariner, who began his career at Plymouth Argyle, scored 135 goals in 339 matches for Ipswich. He was part of Bobby Robson's FA Cup-winning side of 1977-78 and went on to lift the UEFA Cup with the team in 1980-81, the club said.

He also had stints at Arsenal, Portsmouth, Wollongong City, Albany Capitals and San Francisco Bay before retiring in 1993. Mariner went on to manage Plymouth as well as Toronto FC. "We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68," the England team said.

"Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs." Mariner led the line for England in the 1982 World Cup finals.

