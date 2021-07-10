Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulls out of The Hundred

Star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred citing personal reasons. The 30-year old was slated to play for Birmingham Phoenix but the all-rounder has pulled out of the tournament. "We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from the Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best," ESPNcricinfo quoted Beth Barrett-Wild, head of the women's competition, as saying.

Perry's Australia teammates Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, and Meg Lanning have also pulled out of the showpiece event, ahead of the start of the multi-format series against India, which begins in September. Meanwhile, five Indian women cricketers -- Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma -- will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

Shafali Verma is the number one ranked short-form batter and she has joined Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for Sophie Devine. Harmanpreet Kaur will star in the opening match, at the Kia Oval on July 21, as she joins Manchester Originals. Jemimah Rodrigues will feature for Northern Superchargers.

Smriti Mandhana is set to form a devastating opening partnership with Danni Wyatt at Southern Brave, while Deepti Sharma joins England captain Heather Knight at London Spirit. The Hundred, which is an ECB brainchild, will feature eight teams taking on each other. The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament in the English summer. (ANI)

