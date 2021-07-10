Left Menu

Ind vs SL: Player in hosts' alternate bubble tests positive for Covid-19

In another blow to the Sri Lanka camp ahead of the limited-overs series against India, a player in its alternate camp in Colombo tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:13 IST
Ind vs SL: Player in hosts' alternate bubble tests positive for Covid-19
SLC logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

The alternate bubble has been created as a backup for the India series. The player who has tested positive was staying with the alternative group at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo. However, the visiting India squad is staying at a different hotel, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower and team analyst GT Niroshan have already tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, the series between India and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday announced the revised itinerary of India's upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

"The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," read an official statement from BCCI. The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian side was slated to lock horns in the ODI series scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but due to the recent cases in the Sri Lanka camp, the tour will start from July 18. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Niroshan and Flower have been infected with the Delta variant, which is more contagious. The Sri Lanka squad was slated to come out of quarantine and enter a bio-bubble on Friday, but the players have been forced to spend at least two more days in isolation. (ANI)

