Indians draw blank in Scottish Open as Sharma, Bhullar miss cut

10-07-2021
  • Country:
  • Scotland

The Indian golfers drew a blank at the Scottish Open here as both Shubhankar Sharma (70-75) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74-76) missed the cut at the halfway mark.

It was the third cut in the last four starts for both players and the only cut came in last week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Jon Rahm continued his terrific form as he moved into a share of the lead after a six-under par second round.

The world number one, who won his maiden Major Championship three weeks ago at the U.S. Open, had six birdies on his first nine, the back stretch of the course, which he played in 29. On the second nine he recovered from dropped shots on the second and fourth holes with two further gains as he signed for an 11-under par total at the Renaissance Club.

Rahm shares the halfway lead with Belgian Thomas Detry (66-65) and Jack Senior (64-67). Reigning Race to Dubai number one Lee Westwood shares fourth with compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick and South African George Coetzee on 10-under par.

Two strokes further back in a share of eighth place are former world number one Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter, Spaniard Alvaro Quiros and Scotsman, David Law.

