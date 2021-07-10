Left Menu

"Go Home!" - Anti-Olympic protesters demonstrate against the IOC in Tokyo

Updated: 10-07-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:23 IST
"Go Home!" - Anti-Olympic protesters demonstrate against the IOC in Tokyo
  • Japan

About 40 protestors gathered in Tokyo on Saturday calling for the Tokyo 2020 Games to be canceled, as the Olympics open in just two weeks.

Participants in the demonstration gathered in front of a five-star hotel in the capital, where the International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stays, chanting 'no more Olympics'.

Awake Yoshida, 38 year-old resident of Tokyo, who lost her job during the COVID-19, said holding the Olympics under the pandemic and state of emergency has made her angry.

Japan declared a state of emergency on Thursday that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games, which start July 23.

