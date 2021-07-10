Left Menu

Rugby-Wales miss last-gasp kick to draw test with Argentina

It took nippy scrum half substitute Tomos Williams to score Wales’ second try, with a quick break off the back of penalty scrum, converted by Evans to make it 20-20 with 10 minutes to go. Argentina had a chance to regain the lead seven minutes from time, but Domingo Miotti missed a penalty before Chocobares was caught offside to hand Wales their penalty opportunity in the last minute, which Evans hit agonisingly wide.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:05 IST
Rugby-Wales miss last-gasp kick to draw test with Argentina
Substitute flyhalf Jarrod Evans had a chance to win the game but went wide with his kick after Wales clawed their way back into the contest from 20-6 down early in the second half. Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wales missed a last-minute penalty to draw 20-20 with Argentina, who had been reduced to 14 men for most of the match on Saturday in the first of two tests at the Principality Stadium. Substitute flyhalf Jarrod Evans had a chance to win the game but went wide with his kick after Wales clawed their way back into the contest from 20-6 down early in the second half.

Playing in front of a coronavirus-limited crowd of 8,000, Wales were 6-3 up when Pumas fullback Juan Cruz Mallia was red-carded in the 29th minute for head contact on Keiran Hardy as he chased his own kick but hit the Wales scrum-half, who caught the ball, on the chin with his tackle. But Argentina shrugged off the disadvantage as Nicolas Sanchez levelled the score with his second penalty and then captain Pablo Matera drove over for the first try, after an initial maul break by Julian Montoya, on the stroke of halftime.

The Pumas then extended their lead six minutes into the second half after Santiago Chocobares' excellent out-of-the-back-of-the-hand pass allowed centre, Jeronimo de la Fuente, to break the home defence and dive between the poles. The visitors, who had a scrappy win in Romania last week in their first international of the year, then tried significantly to give Wales command of the final 25 minutes as Sanchez also missed two penalty opportunities.

Lock Will Rowland's try in the 51st minute began the home comeback and Wales should have gone over 16 minutes later but winger Jonah Holmes knocked on, right in front of the try line. It took nippy scrum-half substitute, Tomos Williams, to score Wales' second try, with a quick break off the back of penalty scrum, converted by Evans to make it 20-20 with 10 minutes to go.

Argentina had a chance to regain the lead seven minutes from time, but Domingo Miotti missed a penalty before Chocobares was caught offside to hand Wales their penalty opportunity in the last minute, which Evans hit agonisingly wide. "It was a step up from last week," said Wales captain Jonathan Davies, "but we missed a little bit of accuracy and perhaps needed to show a bit of patience." Wales had easily beaten Canada 68-12 last week.

Wales and Argentina meet again in Cardiff next Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021