SPO-CRI-BCCI-SL-2NDLD SERIES India-Sri Lanka series to now start from July 18: BCCI secretary Jay Shah (Eds: Adding statements of both boards) New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Indian team's six-match limited-overs series in Sri Lanka will now start from July 18, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI on Saturday, a day after a COVID-19 outbreak in the home team camp forced the postponement.

SPO-CRI-SL-VIRUS Player tests positive in alternate SL squad as COVID-19 continues to rock hosts Colombo, Jul 10 (PTI) A Sri Lankan player in one of the two bio-bubbles has tested positive for COVID-19 as the virus outbreak continued to rock the home team ahead of its limited-overs series against India.

SPO-CRI-WOM-HARMANPREET After Harleen's stunning catch, Harmanpreet credits coach Sharma for marked improvement in fielding Northampton, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday credited coach Abhay Sharma for the team's considerable improvement in fielding, saying his ''little adjustments'' and ''individual sessions'' with the players are paying rich dividends.

SPO-OLY-IOA-LD CONCERNS Be prepared for long wait at Tokyo airport on arrival: IOA chief to Olympic-bound athletes (Eds: Adding quotes of India's Chef de Mission) New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday highlighted fresh concerns that India's Olympic-bound athletes may face on arrival in Tokyo, including spending long hours in immigration without food and water.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND Sensational Sciver powers England to 18-run win over India in rain-hit T20 Northampton, Jul 10 (PTI) England all-rounder Nat Sciver smashed a record-equalling half century before the bowlers put the struggling Indian batters under pressure to ensure an 18 run-win for the hosts via DLS method in the rain-curtailed first T20I against here. SPO-OLY-SHOOT-PARTICIPANTS-NUMBERS In a first, individual shooting events at Olympics draw more women entries New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The number of women participants will, for the first time ever, exceed the total strength of their male counterparts in the individual shooting events of the Olympic Games.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-WOM-NAVNEET We don't panic against strong opponents anymore: Navneet Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) Olympic-bound forward Navneet Kaur feels the Indian women's hockey team's mindset has changed in the past few years, adding that the side now doesn't panic playing against top teams.

SPO-CRI-PANKAJ-RETIREMENT Pacer Pankaj Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Pacer Pankaj Singh, who contributed in Rajasthan's two Ranji Trophy triumphs and briefly played for India, on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-BIRTHDAY Sunil Gavaskar's birthday wish: ''Save'' children suffering from congenital heart disease New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) There cannot be a bigger blessing than a second shot at a healthy life for children born with congenital heart disease, feels the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, whose biggest pledge on his 72nd birthday is to bring smiles on those cute little faces.

SPO-CRI-PAK-NAWAZ PCB stops monthly pension of Sarfaraz Nawaz for violating 'players welfare policy' Karachi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has stopped the monthly pension of former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz for violating the board's ''players welfare policy''.

SPO-CRI-MAHMUDULLAH-RETIREMENT-TESTS Mahmudullah takes sudden decision to retire from Test cricket Dhaka, Jul 10 (PTI) Senior Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has made a sudden decision to stop playing Test cricket, a day after recording a career-best 150 in the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare. SPO-CHESS-AICF-LD LAHIRI AICF joint secretary Lahiri writes to PM, alleges corruption against 'boss' Chauhan (Eds: Adds AICF secretary's reactions) Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) In a fresh twist to their wrangling, All India Chess Federation joint secretary Atanu Lahiri has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging ''data theft, corruption and misuse of funds'' by the national body's secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Diksha's team leading at Aramco Ladies Team competition London, Jul 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar's team moved into a two-shot lead at 29-under after the second round of the Aramco Team Series here.

SPO-GOLF-SCOTTISH-IND Indians draw blank in Scottish Open as Sharma, Bhullar miss cut North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 10 (PTI) The Indian golfers drew a blank at the Scottish Open here as both Shubhankar Sharma (70-75) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74-76) missed the cut at the halfway mark. SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi misses cut at Marathon Classic on LPGA Sylvania, Jul 10 (PTI) Olympic-bound Aditi Ashok's none-too-happy run continued with a missed cut as she added one-over 72 to her first round 71 at the Marathon LPGA Classic here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-LAHIRI Lahiri, Atwal miss cut at John Deere Classic Silvis (Illinois), Jul 10 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri had an eagle on 10th hole but he missed the cut after a second straight 71 at the John Deere Classic. SPO-CRI-CAB Laxman to remain Bengal batting consultant; Shukla returns as U-23 coach Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman was retained as the batting consultant of Bengal, while Laxmi Ratan Shukla was appointed as Under-23 coach, marking his return to cricket six years after he joined politics.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-COACH Chennaiyin FC appoints Bozidar Bandovic as head coach Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC on Saturday roped in Bozidar Bandovic as head coach ahead of the 2021-22 edition of the lucrative league.

