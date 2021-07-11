Left Menu

Soccer-Bragantino miss chance to stay top after 2-2 draw

Bragantino dropped to second in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday when they were held 2-2 by fellow league challengers Athletico Paranaense. Bragantino started the day ahead of Palmeiras on goal difference but the Sao Paulo club beat Santos 3-2 to move into top spot. Athletico are third, three points behind Bragantino and five behind Palmeiras.

Reuters | Curitiba | Updated: 11-07-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 04:14 IST
David Terans gave the home side the lead with 20 minutes remaining but Bragantino pulled level through Ytalo 10 minutes from fulltime.

