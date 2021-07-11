Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America

Di Maria got the winner midway through the first half when he lobbed Ederson after full back Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long through ball. Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-07-2021 07:24 IST
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Di Maria got the winner midway through the first half when he lobbed Ederson after full back Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long through ball.

Argentina’s win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first ever title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours. Messi, who missed a golden chance to score with two minutes remaining, finished the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals and was elected joint best player along with Neymar.

