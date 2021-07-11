Left Menu

Messi and Neymar picked as best players at Copa America

He is also comfortable as the leader on the pitch, in contrast with the shy Messi of past tournaments.Meanwhile, Neymar has steered Brazil with his dribbles, passes and shots.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 11-07-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 09:41 IST
Messi and Neymar picked as best players at Copa America
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Brazil's Neymar were picked as the two best players of the Copa America just before they met in the final.

''It is not possible to choose only one (best) player because this tournament has two of them,'' CONMEBOL said in a statement.

Messi dished up four goals and five assists in six matches.

Neymar delivered two goals and three assists in five games. CONMEBOL's technical study group added that the players had a positive impact on their teams and were ''the reflection of the South American DNA in every match they played'' in the Copa.

The study group included Colombia's Francisco Maturana and Carlos Restrepo; Uruguay's Daniel Bañales and Gerardo Pelusso; Argentina's Sergio Batista and Nery Pumpido and Brazil's Oswaldo de Oliveira.

Argentina captain Messi has so far played his best tournament with the national team since his debut in 2005. He is also comfortable as the leader on the pitch, in contrast with the shy Messi of past tournaments.

Meanwhile, Neymar has steered Brazil with his dribbles, passes, and shots. Also, his exchanges with midfielder Lucas Paquetá have made Brazil more fluid upfront.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021