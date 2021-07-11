Rugby-South Africa to resume training for Lions test series after COVID-19 outbreak

South Africa's rugby team will resume training on Sunday ahead of a three-test series against the British & Irish Lions, after six rounds of COVID-19 testing and a six-day preventative self-isolation period cleared a large group of players to return to the field, SA Rugby said on Sunday. But captain Siya Kolisi, coach Jacques Nienaber and 13 other players who tested positive in the week are still in isolation and two new players have been called up to strengthen the squad.

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, will take the lead in training while Nienaber continues his self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Along with Kolisi, loose forward Dan du Preez, prop Ox Nché, hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Scarra Ntubeni and wing Makazole Mapimpi all tested positive, adding to the list of players who contracted the virus last weekend,

"With the entire squad and management team confined to their rooms since Monday, however, the possibility of transmission through close contact has been mitigated," a statement said.

