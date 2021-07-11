Cricket-Rain forces no result in first Ireland v South Africa ODI

The first one-day international between Ireland and South Africa was abandoned due to persistent rain in Malahide on Sunday. The inclement weather forced the players off the field on a number of occasions before play was abandoned just after 5pm.

Ireland scored 195 for four in 40.2 overs before the last stoppage, with captain Andy Balbirnie (65) and opener Will Porterfield (63) providing significant contributions. The second match in he three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday. The teams will also contest three Twenty20 Internationals.

